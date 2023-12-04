The -13.88% Decline of Bath & Body Works Inc’s (BBWI) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, BBWI stock has gone up by 18.26%, with a monthly gain of 16.94% and a quarterly plunge of -4.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.83% for Bath & Body Works Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.56% for BBWI’s stock, with a 1.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) is above average at 11.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) is $39.89, which is $4.02 above the current market price. The public float for BBWI is 225.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BBWI on December 04, 2023 was 3.33M shares.

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI)’s stock price has soared by 5.83 in relation to previous closing price of 33.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-29 that COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) announced today that Gina Boswell, chief executive officer, and Eva Boratto, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wed., Dec. 6, 2023, at 8:45 a.m. EST.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBWI stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BBWI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BBWI in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $42 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BBWI Trading at 15.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBWI rose by +17.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.18. In addition, Bath & Body Works Inc saw -14.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBWI starting from Arlin Wendy C., who sale 1,625 shares at the price of $38.29 back on Mar 28. After this action, Arlin Wendy C. now owns 91,072 shares of Bath & Body Works Inc, valued at $62,222 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.17 for the present operating margin

+43.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bath & Body Works Inc stands at +10.50. The total capital return value is set at 32.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.