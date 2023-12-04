Tharimmune Inc (THAR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Tharimmune Inc (NASDAQ: THAR) has dropped by -11.25 compared to previous close of 0.84. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -74.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Tharimmune (THAR) announces positive data from a phase I study on TH104 and the development timeline in chronic pruritis in primary biliary cholangitis indication.

Is It Worth Investing in Tharimmune Inc (NASDAQ: THAR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for THAR is 1.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tharimmune Inc (THAR) is $100.00, which is $99.25 above the current market price. The public float for THAR is 13.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. On December 04, 2023, THAR’s average trading volume was 590.20K shares.

THAR’s Market Performance

The stock of Tharimmune Inc (THAR) has seen a -74.07% decrease in the past week, with a -81.32% drop in the past month, and a -87.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.09% for THAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -80.46% for THAR’s stock, with a -93.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

THAR Trading at -83.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.41%, as shares sank -80.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THAR fell by -74.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.6581. In addition, Tharimmune Inc saw -92.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for THAR

The total capital return value is set at -455.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,038.60. Equity return is now at value -194.12, with -156.58 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tharimmune Inc (THAR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.