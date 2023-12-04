Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has increased by 4.54 when compared to last closing price of 32.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-01 that While Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has drawn criticism from inside the bank and elsewhere for retreating from its consumer banking business, Odeon Capital banking analyst Richard Bove said the marquee investment bank may be better off without it.

Is It Worth Investing in Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Right Now?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SYF is at 1.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SYF is $35.24, which is $1.41 above the current market price. The public float for SYF is 410.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.74% of that float. The average trading volume for SYF on December 04, 2023 was 4.12M shares.

SYF’s Market Performance

SYF’s stock has seen a 13.41% increase for the week, with a 20.95% rise in the past month and a 3.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for Synchrony Financial The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.31% for SYF stock, with a simple moving average of 7.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SYF by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SYF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $31 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SYF Trading at 14.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +16.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYF rose by +13.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.09. In addition, Synchrony Financial saw 2.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYF starting from MELITO DAVID P, who sale 15,015 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Aug 09. After this action, MELITO DAVID P now owns 13,960 shares of Synchrony Financial, valued at $525,525 using the latest closing price.

DOUBLES BRIAN D, the of Synchrony Financial, sale 36,610 shares at $34.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that DOUBLES BRIAN D is holding 565,240 shares at $1,263,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.91 for the present operating margin

+89.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchrony Financial stands at +22.86. The total capital return value is set at 16.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.38. Equity return is now at value 17.74, with 2.22 for asset returns.

Based on Synchrony Financial (SYF), the company’s capital structure generated 110.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.43. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Synchrony Financial (SYF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.