Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU) is 7.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SU is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) is $40.25, which is $7.27 above the current market price. The public float for SU is 1.29B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. On December 04, 2023, SU’s average trading volume was 4.95M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SU) stock’s latest price update

Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.03 in relation to its previous close of 32.99. However, the company has experienced a 0.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that While OPEC’s latest cut failed to buy oil prices, there is a significant opportunity to be had for investors who are willing. We suggest buying stocks like SU, EOG and MUR.

SU’s Market Performance

Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) has experienced a 0.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.79% rise in the past month, and a -3.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for SU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.18% for SU’s stock, with a 4.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SU Trading at -1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SU rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.98. In addition, Suncor Energy, Inc. saw 3.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+42.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suncor Energy, Inc. stands at +15.56. The total capital return value is set at 25.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.15. Equity return is now at value 20.75, with 9.74 for asset returns.

Based on Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU), the company’s capital structure generated 40.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.94. Total debt to assets is 18.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.