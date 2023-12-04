Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SBUX is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SBUX is $114.42, which is $15.22 above the current market price. The public float for SBUX is 1.11B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.02% of that float. The average trading volume for SBUX on December 04, 2023 was 6.77M shares.

The stock of Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) has decreased by -0.10 when compared to last closing price of 99.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-03 that Caterpillar’s dividend is more reliable than you might think. American Water Works plans on conservatively growing its dividend at the same rate as its earnings per share for the foreseeable future.

SBUX’s Market Performance

SBUX’s stock has fallen by -3.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.59% and a quarterly rise of 1.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for Starbucks Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.97% for SBUX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBUX stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SBUX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SBUX in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $118 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SBUX Trading at 2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBUX fell by -3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.26. In addition, Starbucks Corp. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBUX starting from KELLY SARA, who sale 250 shares at the price of $104.45 back on Nov 21. After this action, KELLY SARA now owns 47,532 shares of Starbucks Corp., valued at $26,112 using the latest closing price.

Ruggeri Rachel, the evp, cfo of Starbucks Corp., sale 842 shares at $106.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Ruggeri Rachel is holding 74,185 shares at $89,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.95 for the present operating margin

+21.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starbucks Corp. stands at +11.47. The total capital return value is set at 33.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.