Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNBR is 1.80.

The public float for SNBR is 21.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNBR on December 04, 2023 was 772.77K shares.

SNBR) stock’s latest price update

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR)’s stock price has increased by 12.33 compared to its previous closing price of 10.14. However, the company has seen a 9.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-29 that Chewy, Sleep Number, and Chegg have fallen by 50% to 64% this year. Chewy is struggling to grow its active customers, but getting shoppers to spend more is still delivering double-digit revenue growth.

SNBR’s Market Performance

Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) has experienced a 9.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -26.42% drop in the past month, and a -56.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.07% for SNBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.34% for SNBR’s stock, with a -53.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNBR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SNBR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNBR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $49 based on the research report published on April 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SNBR Trading at -32.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.57%, as shares sank -26.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNBR rose by +9.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.46. In addition, Sleep Number Corp saw -56.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNBR starting from Hellfeld Samuel R, who sale 1,051 shares at the price of $39.10 back on Feb 28. After this action, Hellfeld Samuel R now owns 15,061 shares of Sleep Number Corp, valued at $41,099 using the latest closing price.

LAUDERBACK BRENDA J, the Director of Sleep Number Corp, sale 6,107 shares at $37.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that LAUDERBACK BRENDA J is holding 34,966 shares at $226,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.