Signing Day Sports, Inc. (SGN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Signing Day Sports, Inc. (AMEX: SGN) has decreased by -10.57 when compared to last closing price of 1.23.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -45.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-21 that Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving? No, but that doesn’t mean the shortened holiday week won’t be packed with stock market moving catalysts.

Is It Worth Investing in Signing Day Sports, Inc. (AMEX: SGN) Right Now?

The public float for SGN is 3.59M and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGN on December 04, 2023 was 868.88K shares.

SGN’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.00% for SGN’s stock, with a -34.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SGN Trading at -34.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.39% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGN fell by -45.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Signing Day Sports, Inc. saw -43.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGN starting from Kim Glen, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Nov 16. After this action, Kim Glen now owns 752,433 shares of Signing Day Sports, Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Dorsey John Joseph, the 10% Owner of Signing Day Sports, Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Dorsey John Joseph is holding 60,000 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Signing Day Sports, Inc. (SGN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.