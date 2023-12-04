Should You Invest in UiPath Inc (PATH) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PATH is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PATH is $23.88, which is -$4.45 below the current market price. The public float for PATH is 419.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.95% of that float. The average trading volume for PATH on December 04, 2023 was 7.40M shares.

UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 26.72 in relation to its previous close of 19.76. However, the company has experienced a 36.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-03 that Cord-cutting continues to drive demand for Roku’s hardware devices and smart TV operating system. UiPath is leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help customers automate and simplify work.

PATH’s Market Performance

UiPath Inc (PATH) has experienced a 36.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 61.34% rise in the past month, and a 57.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.54% for PATH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.29% for PATH’s stock, with a 53.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PATH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PATH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PATH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PATH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on June 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PATH Trading at 48.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PATH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 23.32% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares surge +51.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PATH rose by +36.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.40. In addition, UiPath Inc saw 97.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PATH starting from Wong Rich, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $19.98 back on Nov 29. After this action, Wong Rich now owns 656,599 shares of UiPath Inc, valued at $1,997,560 using the latest closing price.

Wong Rich, the Director of UiPath Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $18.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Wong Rich is holding 756,599 shares at $1,807,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PATH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.69 for the present operating margin

+82.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for UiPath Inc stands at -31.02. The total capital return value is set at -16.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.63. Equity return is now at value -7.93, with -5.72 for asset returns.

Based on UiPath Inc (PATH), the company’s capital structure generated 3.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.20. Total debt to assets is 2.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UiPath Inc (PATH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.