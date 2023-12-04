Should You Invest in FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) Now?

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FLJ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for FLJ is at -1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FLJ is $374.13, The public float for FLJ is 172.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.11% of that float. The average trading volume for FLJ on December 04, 2023 was 3.19M shares.

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FLJ)’s stock price has increased by 4.09 compared to its previous closing price of 0.11. However, the company has seen a -11.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-24 that Penny stocks, defined as stocks trading under $5 per share, offer investors the allure of exponential growth. As an inherently volatile market sector, penny stocks can rapidly surge on positive news, rumors, and breakthroughs – allowing traders to potentially lock in short-term gains.

FLJ’s Market Performance

FLJ’s stock has fallen by -11.56% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -46.61% and a quarterly drop of -40.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.45% for FLJ Group Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.32% for FLJ stock, with a simple moving average of -75.25% for the last 200 days.

FLJ Trading at -42.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.38%, as shares sank -46.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLJ fell by -8.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1357. In addition, FLJ Group Ltd ADR saw -95.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.20 for the present operating margin

-8.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for FLJ Group Ltd ADR stands at +125.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.15 and the total asset turnover is 2.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.