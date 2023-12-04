Should You Invest in Boeing Co. (BA) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BA is at 1.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BA is $249.05, which is $15.18 above the current market price. The public float for BA is 604.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.87% of that float. The average trading volume for BA on December 04, 2023 was 5.42M shares.

BA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) has surged by 0.97 when compared to previous closing price of 231.63, but the company has seen a 6.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Fox Business reported 2023-12-03 that Boeing has been eliminated from the U.S. Air Force’s Survivable Airborne Operations Center competition to replace the E-4B Nightwatch with a next-generation “Doomsday plane.”

BA’s Market Performance

Boeing Co. (BA) has experienced a 6.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.49% rise in the past month, and a 4.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for BA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.38% for BA stock, with a simple moving average of 12.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BA stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BA in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $265 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BA Trading at 19.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +21.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BA rose by +6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $210.20. In addition, Boeing Co. saw 22.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BA starting from COLBERT THEODORE III, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $238.37 back on Aug 01. After this action, COLBERT THEODORE III now owns 59,255 shares of Boeing Co., valued at $2,026,136 using the latest closing price.

MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M, the Director of Boeing Co., purchase 850 shares at $237.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M is holding 3,767 shares at $201,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.34 for the present operating margin

+5.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boeing Co. stands at -7.41. The total capital return value is set at -8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Boeing Co. (BA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.