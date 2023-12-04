SentinelOne Inc (S) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) has increased by 3.88 when compared to last closing price of 19.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-03 that Adobe and SentinelOne may be your typical AI headline grabbers, but they offer unique investment opportunities in the booming AI space. Traditionally known for its creative software, Adobe has been a pioneer in integrating AI into creative workflows.

Is It Worth Investing in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SentinelOne Inc (S) is $19.19, which is -$0.64 below the current market price. The public float for S is 227.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of S on December 04, 2023 was 5.16M shares.

S’s Market Performance

The stock of SentinelOne Inc (S) has seen a 10.66% increase in the past week, with a 27.44% rise in the past month, and a 15.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.41% for S. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.46% for S’s stock, with a 22.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

S Trading at 19.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares surge +30.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S rose by +10.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.12. In addition, SentinelOne Inc saw 35.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Smith Ric, who sale 10,167 shares at the price of $17.76 back on Nov 24. After this action, Smith Ric now owns 491,606 shares of SentinelOne Inc, valued at $180,584 using the latest closing price.

Weingarten Tomer, the President, CEO of SentinelOne Inc, sale 47,365 shares at $15.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Weingarten Tomer is holding 829,013 shares at $735,479 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.36 for the present operating margin

+65.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc stands at -89.70. The total capital return value is set at -23.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.57. Equity return is now at value -23.37, with -17.39 for asset returns.

Based on SentinelOne Inc (S), the company’s capital structure generated 1.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.60. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SentinelOne Inc (S) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.