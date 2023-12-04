Sea Ltd ADR (SE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) is 33.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SE is 1.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sea Ltd ADR (SE) is $58.27, which is $20.79 above the current market price. The public float for SE is 510.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.62% of that float. On December 04, 2023, SE’s average trading volume was 8.20M shares.

SE) stock’s latest price update

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.48 compared to its previous closing price of 36.22. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-03 that The major market indexes are within striking distance of the start of the next bull market. Improving economic conditions have investors and hedge funds alike on the hunt for profits.

SE’s Market Performance

Sea Ltd ADR (SE) has experienced a 3.02% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.32% drop in the past month, and a -2.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.69% for SE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.92% for SE’s stock, with a -35.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SE stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SE in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $48 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SE Trading at -10.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares sank -9.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SE rose by +3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.07. In addition, Sea Ltd ADR saw -27.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.34 for the present operating margin

+40.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sea Ltd ADR stands at -13.26. The total capital return value is set at -12.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.60. Equity return is now at value 12.13, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sea Ltd ADR (SE), the company’s capital structure generated 78.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.99. Total debt to assets is 26.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sea Ltd ADR (SE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.