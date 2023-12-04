Sadot Group Inc (SDOT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for SDOT is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SDOT is $2.50, which is $2.06 above the current market price. The public float for SDOT is 29.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.34% of that float. The average trading volume for SDOT on December 04, 2023 was 203.80K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SDOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ: SDOT) has dropped by -12.26 compared to previous close of 0.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -24.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that Sadot Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Frank Pogubila – Investor Relations Michael Roper – CEO Jennifer Black – CFO Kevin Mohan – Chairman Benjamin Petel – Managing Member Conference Call Participants Remington Smith – Alliance Global Partners Thomas Kerr – Zacks Frank Pogubila Welcome everyone to Sadot Group Inc.’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast. Before we get started, we would like to state that this call may include forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SDOT’s Market Performance

Sadot Group Inc (SDOT) has seen a -24.36% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -32.51% decline in the past month and a -57.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.63% for SDOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.38% for SDOT’s stock, with a -58.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SDOT Trading at -36.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.14%, as shares sank -36.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDOT fell by -24.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5998. In addition, Sadot Group Inc saw -51.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDOT starting from Black Jennifer Kay, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.52 back on Nov 30. After this action, Black Jennifer Kay now owns 60,800 shares of Sadot Group Inc, valued at $5,200 using the latest closing price.

Errington David, the Director of Sadot Group Inc, purchase 16,946 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Errington David is holding 20,156 shares at $9,829 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.44 for the present operating margin

+1.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sadot Group Inc stands at -4.92. The total capital return value is set at -31.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.60. Equity return is now at value -42.09, with -14.78 for asset returns.

Based on Sadot Group Inc (SDOT), the company’s capital structure generated 21.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.69. Total debt to assets is 13.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 623.93 and the total asset turnover is 5.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sadot Group Inc (SDOT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.