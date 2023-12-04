Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Stock Faces 4.74% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) has gone up by 12.42% for the week, with a 2.64% rise in the past month and a -16.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.02% for HOOD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.63% for HOOD’s stock, with a -5.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) is $11.85, which is $2.53 above the current market price. The public float for HOOD is 456.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HOOD on December 04, 2023 was 7.50M shares.

HOOD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) has surged by 5.91 when compared to previous closing price of 8.80, but the company has seen a 12.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Robinhood (HOOD) is rolling out brokerage services in the U.K., its third attempt at expanding in the markets.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOD stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for HOOD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HOOD in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $9.50 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HOOD Trading at 2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares sank -1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOD rose by +12.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.57. In addition, Robinhood Markets Inc saw 14.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOD starting from Bhatt Baiju, who sale 106,319 shares at the price of $8.31 back on Nov 13. After this action, Bhatt Baiju now owns 296,105 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc, valued at $883,617 using the latest closing price.

Tenev Vladimir, the Chief Executive Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc, sale 83,333 shares at $9.61 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Tenev Vladimir is holding 541,134 shares at $800,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.16 for the present operating margin

+84.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robinhood Markets Inc stands at -74.38. The total capital return value is set at -8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.17. Equity return is now at value -10.90, with -2.89 for asset returns.

Based on Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD), the company’s capital structure generated 42.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.98. Total debt to assets is 12.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.