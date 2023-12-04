RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, RLX stock has gone down by -2.22%, with a monthly gain of 35.80% and a quarterly surge of 39.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.25% for RLX Technology Inc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.56% for RLX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) Right Now?

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 271.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) is $17.47, which is $0.26 above the current market price. The public float for RLX is 921.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RLX on December 04, 2023 was 6.01M shares.

RLX) stock’s latest price update

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.90 in comparison to its previous close of 2.22, however, the company has experienced a -2.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-13 that RLX Technology announced mixed third-quarter results, leveraging cost-reduction initiatives to beat earnings estimates. The company also terminated a non-compete agreement with Rlex Inc., paving the way for international expansion.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RLX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.60 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RLX Trading at 26.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +30.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLX fell by -2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.00. In addition, RLX Technology Inc ADR saw -4.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.14 for the present operating margin

+43.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLX Technology Inc ADR stands at +27.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.77. Equity return is now at value 0.55, with 0.52 for asset returns.

Based on RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.91. Total debt to assets is 1.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.