Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for RIOT is also noteworthy at 4.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RIOT is $16.71, which is $2.94 above than the current price. The public float for RIOT is 196.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.52% of that float. The average trading volume of RIOT on December 04, 2023 was 20.89M shares.

RIOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) has surged by 9.72 when compared to previous closing price of 12.55, but the company has seen a 14.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-01 that It’s painful to look back at missed opportunities in the stock market. Of course, it’s impossible to buy all stocks that are attractive.

RIOT’s Market Performance

Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) has seen a 14.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 34.87% gain in the past month and a 24.73% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.37% for RIOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.61% for RIOT’s stock, with a 23.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIOT stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for RIOT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RIOT in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $15.60 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RIOT Trading at 35.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.02%, as shares surge +21.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIOT rose by +14.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.26. In addition, Riot Platforms Inc saw 306.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIOT starting from Marleau Hubert, who sale 51,165 shares at the price of $12.28 back on Aug 17. After this action, Marleau Hubert now owns 27,860 shares of Riot Platforms Inc, valued at $628,306 using the latest closing price.

D’Ambrosio Lance Varro, the Director of Riot Platforms Inc, sale 26,000 shares at $19.16 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that D’Ambrosio Lance Varro is holding 13,441 shares at $498,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.41 for the present operating margin

-16.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riot Platforms Inc stands at -196.61. The total capital return value is set at -8.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.10. Equity return is now at value -21.55, with -19.56 for asset returns.

Based on Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.90. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.