Reliance Global Group Inc (RELI): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Reliance Global Group Inc (RELI) is $7.00, which is $6.34 above the current market price. The public float for RELI is 1.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RELI on December 04, 2023 was 445.14K shares.

RELI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ: RELI) has decreased by -22.11 when compared to last closing price of 0.85.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -45.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-21 that Reliance Global (NASDAQ: RELI ) stock is on the move Tuesday after the retail insurance company announced plans for a proposed public share offering. Initially, shares of RELI stock were falling this morning after it announced a proposed public stock offering after markets closed on Monday.

RELI’s Market Performance

Reliance Global Group Inc (RELI) has experienced a -45.19% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -55.19% drop in the past month, and a -77.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.35% for RELI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -44.73% for RELI’s stock, with a -79.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RELI Trading at -61.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.44%, as shares sank -58.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELI fell by -45.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1536. In addition, Reliance Global Group Inc saw -92.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RELI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+130.73 for the present operating margin

+62.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reliance Global Group Inc stands at +38.59. The total capital return value is set at 151.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.08. Equity return is now at value -97.17, with -47.19 for asset returns.

Based on Reliance Global Group Inc (RELI), the company’s capital structure generated 186.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.05. Total debt to assets is 43.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 165.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Reliance Global Group Inc (RELI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.