Redfin Corp (RDFN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) has decreased by -1.04 when compared to last closing price of 7.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-03 that The very sharp increase in interest rates since March 2022 has caused the number of home sales to plunge. That’s because many consumers prefer to stay in their current homes.

Is It Worth Investing in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RDFN is also noteworthy at 2.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for RDFN is $6.50, which is -$1.14 below than the current price. The public float for RDFN is 110.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.84% of that float. The average trading volume of RDFN on December 04, 2023 was 4.16M shares.

RDFN’s Market Performance

RDFN stock saw an increase of 8.91% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 50.69% and a quarterly increase of -17.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.64% for Redfin Corp (RDFN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.37% for RDFN’s stock, with a -15.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDFN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for RDFN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RDFN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $8 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RDFN Trading at 23.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.30%, as shares surge +23.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDFN rose by +8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.53. In addition, Redfin Corp saw 80.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDFN starting from STEVENS ANNA, who sale 55,402 shares at the price of $7.10 back on Nov 30. After this action, STEVENS ANNA now owns 0 shares of Redfin Corp, valued at $393,537 using the latest closing price.

Kappus Anthony Ray, the Chief Legal Officer of Redfin Corp, sale 8,815 shares at $6.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Kappus Anthony Ray is holding 15,477 shares at $57,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.03 for the present operating margin

+12.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redfin Corp stands at -14.06. The total capital return value is set at -19.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.63. Equity return is now at value -175.07, with -10.64 for asset returns.

Based on Redfin Corp (RDFN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,298.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.85. Total debt to assets is 85.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,744.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6,901.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Redfin Corp (RDFN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.