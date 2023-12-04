Real-Time Update: XBP Europe Holdings Inc (XBP) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of XBP Europe Holdings Inc (XBP) has seen a 68.19% increase in the past week, with a 93.90% gain in the past month, and a 102.98% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 69.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.97% for XBP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 72.66% for XBP’s stock, with a 103.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in XBP Europe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XBP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XBP is -0.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for XBP is 5.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XBP on December 04, 2023 was 48.07K shares.

XBP) stock’s latest price update

XBP Europe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XBP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 25.53 compared to its previous closing price of 19.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 68.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

XBP Trading at 58.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 69.64%, as shares surge +101.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XBP rose by +68.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +134.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.42. In addition, XBP Europe Holdings Inc saw 129.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XBP

The total capital return value is set at -2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value -3.65, with -112.71 for asset returns.

Based on XBP Europe Holdings Inc (XBP), the company’s capital structure generated 41.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.55.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, XBP Europe Holdings Inc (XBP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.