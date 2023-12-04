Real-Time Update: STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN) has seen a -2.53% decrease in the past week, with a -9.57% drop in the past month, and a -32.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.85% for SSKN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.03% for SSKN’s stock, with a -46.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SSKN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SSKN is 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SSKN is $3.60, which is $3.16 above the current price. The public float for SSKN is 18.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SSKN on December 04, 2023 was 35.50K shares.

SSKN) stock’s latest price update

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SSKN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.10 compared to its previous closing price of 0.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-01 that HORSHAM, Pa., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced that the company will be participating in the Benchmark 12th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference being held in New York City on December 7, 2023. Details for the event are as follows:

SSKN Trading at -15.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.41%, as shares sank -6.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSKN fell by -2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4372. In addition, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc saw -44.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSKN starting from Rubinstein Samuel, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $0.32 back on Nov 16. After this action, Rubinstein Samuel now owns 177,602 shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc, valued at $320 using the latest closing price.

22NW, LP, the 10% Owner of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc, purchase 1,853,056 shares at $0.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that 22NW, LP is holding 5,369,954 shares at $1,023,072 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSKN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.86 for the present operating margin

+60.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc stands at -15.35. The total capital return value is set at -14.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.60. Equity return is now at value -37.88, with -14.33 for asset returns.

Based on STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN), the company’s capital structure generated 38.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.88. Total debt to assets is 16.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.