Real-Time Update: Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, BTBT stock has gone up by 22.32%, with a monthly gain of 38.35% and a quarterly surge of 23.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.83% for Bit Digital Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 26.26% for BTBT stock, with a simple moving average of 15.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) is $4.13, which is $1.28 above the current market price. The public float for BTBT is 84.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTBT on December 04, 2023 was 3.30M shares.

BTBT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) has increased by 10.47 when compared to last closing price of 2.58. Despite this, the company has experienced a 22.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that Here is how Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) and SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTBT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTBT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on September 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BTBT Trading at 31.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares surge +25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT rose by +22.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.29. In addition, Bit Digital Inc saw 375.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Equity return is now at value -61.95, with -58.48 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.