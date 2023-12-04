Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI) by analysts is $11.00, which is $8.56 above the current market price. The public float for RANI is 17.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.86% of that float. On December 04, 2023, the average trading volume of RANI was 59.08K shares.

RANI) stock’s latest price update

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RANI)’s stock price has soared by 23.23 in relation to previous closing price of 1.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 21.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-12 that SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced that it will present an abstract on RT-102 at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) taking place on October 13-16, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

RANI’s Market Performance

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI) has seen a 21.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 27.75% gain in the past month and a -35.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.34% for RANI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.50% for RANI’s stock, with a -39.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RANI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RANI stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for RANI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RANI in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $24 based on the research report published on April 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RANI Trading at 16.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RANI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.33%, as shares surge +28.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RANI rose by +21.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.00. In addition, Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc saw -58.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RANI starting from Imran Talat, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.05 back on Nov 29. After this action, Imran Talat now owns 469,455 shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc, valued at $41,000 using the latest closing price.

BUTEL JEAN LUC, the Director of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc, purchase 50,500 shares at $2.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that BUTEL JEAN LUC is holding 50,500 shares at $102,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RANI

The total capital return value is set at -56.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.91. Equity return is now at value -119.36, with -39.92 for asset returns.

Based on Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI), the company’s capital structure generated 81.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.05. Total debt to assets is 27.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.55.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.