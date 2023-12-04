Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QRTEA is 2.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QRTEA is $0.60, which is -$0.31 below the current price. The public float for QRTEA is 349.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QRTEA on December 04, 2023 was 6.57M shares.

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA)’s stock price has gone rise by 18.47 in comparison to its previous close of 0.77, however, the company has experienced a 18.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-29 that Highly speculative penny stocks under $1 per share likely intimidate most investors. However, their potential upside potential still manages to attract bold traders willing to implement thoughtful risk management.

QRTEA’s Market Performance

Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) has seen a 18.72% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 128.65% gain in the past month and a 16.61% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.26% for QRTEA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.81% for QRTEA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRTEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRTEA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for QRTEA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for QRTEA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.20 based on the research report published on November 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QRTEA Trading at 57.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRTEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.14%, as shares surge +112.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRTEA rose by +18.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7129. In addition, Qurate Retail Inc saw -43.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRTEA starting from Wendling Brian J, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $0.89 back on Nov 27. After this action, Wendling Brian J now owns 20,000 shares of Qurate Retail Inc, valued at $17,852 using the latest closing price.

ROMRELL LARRY E, the Director of Qurate Retail Inc, sale 1,204 shares at $28.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that ROMRELL LARRY E is holding 0 shares at $34,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRTEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.54 for the present operating margin

+19.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qurate Retail Inc stands at -21.43. The total capital return value is set at 4.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.84. Equity return is now at value 18.67, with 0.66 for asset returns.

Based on Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,994.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.23. Total debt to assets is 65.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,774.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.