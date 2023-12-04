Presto Automation Inc (PRST) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ: PRST) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 33.14 compared to its previous closing price of 0.66. However, the company has seen a gain of 57.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-29 that PRST has dropped significantly after an initial hype phase due to a couple of unimpressive quarters. PRST is backed heavily by insiders and other large investors who want to see common shares succeed. Due to the heavy investor backing, I don’t believe that PRST is at great risk of crippling levels of dilution seen with other small cap de-SPACs in similar financial shape.

Is It Worth Investing in Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ: PRST) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PRST is also noteworthy at 1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for PRST is $1.00, which is $0.12 above than the current price. The public float for PRST is 25.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.39% of that float. The average trading volume of PRST on December 04, 2023 was 192.82K shares.

PRST’s Market Performance

The stock of Presto Automation Inc (PRST) has seen a 57.78% increase in the past week, with a -29.29% drop in the past month, and a -72.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.25% for PRST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.31% for PRST’s stock, with a -66.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRST stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for PRST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRST in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $5 based on the research report published on June 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRST Trading at -37.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.55%, as shares sank -33.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRST rose by +57.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8649. In addition, Presto Automation Inc saw -61.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRST starting from Mosher Dan, who sale 23,334 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Nov 24. After this action, Mosher Dan now owns 279,779 shares of Presto Automation Inc, valued at $13,279 using the latest closing price.

Cleveland Avenue Food & Bevera, the 10% Owner of Presto Automation Inc, purchase 1,500,000 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Cleveland Avenue Food & Bevera is holding 10,000,000 shares at $3,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-215.83 for the present operating margin

+1.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Presto Automation Inc stands at -131.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Presto Automation Inc (PRST) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.