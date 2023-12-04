Pineapple Financial Inc (PAPL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Pineapple Financial Inc (AMEX: PAPL) has increased by 50.68 when compared to last closing price of 1.46.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-29 that TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Pineapple Financial Inc. (“Pineapple” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: PAPL), Canada’s tech-focused mortgage brokerage with an integrated network of partner brokerages and agents across the country, is pleased to announce its upcoming participation at the following, upcoming investor conference events for December 2023: December 3-5, 2023: Noble Capital Markets 19th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida. Company Presentation: Monday, December 4 at 11:30-11:55 AM, followed by a presentation breakout at 12:00-12:25 PM.

Is It Worth Investing in Pineapple Financial Inc (AMEX: PAPL) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PAPL is 3.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.37% of that float. The average trading volume for PAPL on December 04, 2023 was 728.62K shares.

PAPL’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 35.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 34.05% for Pineapple Financial Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.05% for PAPL’s stock, with a 4.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PAPL Trading at 4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 34.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.73%, as shares surge +18.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAPL fell by -15.38%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.11. In addition, Pineapple Financial Inc saw -2.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAPL

Equity return is now at value -72.14, with -50.12 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pineapple Financial Inc (PAPL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.