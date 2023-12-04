Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for PTON is also noteworthy at 2.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PTON is $7.24, which is $1.02 above than the current price. The public float for PTON is 312.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.78% of that float. The average trading volume of PTON on December 04, 2023 was 11.50M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PTON) stock’s latest price update

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON)’s stock price has plunge by 9.89relation to previous closing price of 5.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 18.03% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-01 that In the unpredictable terrain of the stock market, meme stocks to avoid have become a critical watchlist for investors. The social media-driven phenomenon has effectively turned stocks you’d typically avoid into viral sensations, leading to temporary price surges as communities rally to boost their value.

PTON’s Market Performance

PTON’s stock has risen by 18.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 29.31% and a quarterly drop of -5.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.90% for Peloton Interactive Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.40% for PTON stock, with a simple moving average of -20.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTON stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PTON by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PTON in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $4 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PTON Trading at 24.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.24%, as shares surge +14.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTON rose by +18.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.25. In addition, Peloton Interactive Inc saw -21.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTON starting from Cotter Jennifer Cunningham, who sale 18,029 shares at the price of $5.54 back on Nov 20. After this action, Cotter Jennifer Cunningham now owns 73,243 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc, valued at $99,881 using the latest closing price.

Cotter Jennifer Cunningham, the Chief Content Officer of Peloton Interactive Inc, sale 54,532 shares at $5.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Cotter Jennifer Cunningham is holding 91,272 shares at $284,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.37 for the present operating margin

+30.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Peloton Interactive Inc stands at -45.06. The total capital return value is set at -29.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.03. Equity return is now at value -847.28, with -32.32 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.