Paramount Global (PARA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) has surged by 9.81 when compared to previous closing price of 14.37, but the company has seen a 11.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-02 that PARA acquisition chatter is heating up after the company announced modifications to its executive severance pay, as well as talks to bundle streaming with AAPL. I believe Paramount is worth multiples of its current valuation in an acquisition scenario, using sum of parts analysis. PARA’s propensity to bundle services with other companies could be a catalyst for competitive bidding of the company, if an acquirer is perceived to be hostile to PARA’s business partners.

Is It Worth Investing in Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PARA is 1.87.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for PARA is 576.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PARA on December 04, 2023 was 13.03M shares.

PARA’s Market Performance

The stock of Paramount Global (PARA) has seen a 11.05% increase in the past week, with a 46.11% rise in the past month, and a 15.60% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.79% for PARA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.50% for PARA stock, with a simple moving average of -3.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PARA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PARA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PARA Trading at 26.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +32.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARA rose by +11.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.40. In addition, Paramount Global saw -6.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARA starting from REDSTONE SHARI, who purchase 165,000 shares at the price of $15.06 back on May 16. After this action, REDSTONE SHARI now owns 577,064 shares of Paramount Global, valued at $2,485,560 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.52 for the present operating margin

+32.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Global stands at +2.40. The total capital return value is set at 6.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.77. Equity return is now at value -6.58, with -2.62 for asset returns.

Based on Paramount Global (PARA), the company’s capital structure generated 76.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.26. Total debt to assets is 30.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paramount Global (PARA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.