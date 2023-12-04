Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is above average at 313.29x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.76.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) is $16.03, which is -$4.24 below the current market price. The public float for PLTR is 1.82B, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PLTR on December 04, 2023 was 59.43M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PLTR) stock’s latest price update

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR)’s stock price has increased by 1.10 compared to its previous closing price of 20.05. However, the company has seen a 5.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2023-12-03 that Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is an American software company that specializes in big data analytics and artificial intelligent (AI). Its software has been used to investigate terrorist networks, track the spread of infectious diseases, and uncover financial fraud.

PLTR’s Market Performance

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) has seen a 5.57% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 35.86% gain in the past month and a 33.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.85% for PLTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.16% for PLTR stock, with a simple moving average of 48.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $16 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLTR Trading at 16.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +12.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR rose by +5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.58. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc saw 215.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Taylor Ryan D., who sale 30,573 shares at the price of $19.27 back on Nov 24. After this action, Taylor Ryan D. now owns 181,460 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc, valued at $589,084 using the latest closing price.

Sankar Shyam, the of Palantir Technologies Inc, sale 321,167 shares at $19.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Sankar Shyam is holding 827,786 shares at $6,345,457 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.46 for the present operating margin

+78.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc stands at -19.61. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.15. Equity return is now at value 5.28, with 3.92 for asset returns.

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.86. Total debt to assets is 7.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.