Oblong Inc (OBLG): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Oblong Inc (OBLG) is $15.00, which is $14.83 above the current market price. The public float for OBLG is 14.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OBLG on December 04, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

OBLG) stock’s latest price update

Oblong Inc (NASDAQ: OBLG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.21 compared to its previous closing price of 0.19. However, the company has seen a fall of -19.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-22 that Penny stocks offer investors the chance to get in on the ground floor of small companies with growth potential. They also offer high-volatility trading opportunities daily that can see huge moves of 100% or more.

OBLG’s Market Performance

OBLG’s stock has fallen by -19.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.69% and a quarterly drop of -77.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.40% for Oblong Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.18% for OBLG’s stock, with a -85.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OBLG Trading at -31.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.85%, as shares surge +1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBLG fell by -19.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1819. In addition, Oblong Inc saw -90.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OBLG starting from ADELMAN JASON T, who sale 52,191 shares at the price of $0.18 back on Oct 24. After this action, ADELMAN JASON T now owns 0 shares of Oblong Inc, valued at $9,655 using the latest closing price.

Meredith Deborah Jean, the Director of Oblong Inc, sale 7,373 shares at $1.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Meredith Deborah Jean is holding 0 shares at $10,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OBLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.06 for the present operating margin

-6.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oblong Inc stands at -400.68. The total capital return value is set at -58.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -149.43. Equity return is now at value -76.41, with -57.09 for asset returns.

Based on Oblong Inc (OBLG), the company’s capital structure generated 6.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.13. Total debt to assets is 4.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Oblong Inc (OBLG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.