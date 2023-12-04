NiSource Inc (NI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

NiSource Inc (NYSE: NI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.18 compared to its previous closing price of 25.64. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that NRG Energy (NRG) and NiSource (NI) continue to provide efficient electricity services to its customers.

Is It Worth Investing in NiSource Inc (NYSE: NI) Right Now?

NiSource Inc (NYSE: NI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NI is at 0.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for NI is $28.50, which is $2.3 above the current market price. The public float for NI is 411.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.59% of that float. The average trading volume for NI on December 04, 2023 was 6.20M shares.

NI’s Market Performance

NI stock saw an increase of 0.38% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.15% and a quarterly increase of -1.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for NiSource Inc (NI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.10% for NI’s stock, with a -2.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NI stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for NI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NI in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $25 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NI Trading at 2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NI rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.68. In addition, NiSource Inc saw -4.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NI starting from Jesanis Michael E, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $26.24 back on Nov 28. After this action, Jesanis Michael E now owns 48,070 shares of NiSource Inc, valued at $131,200 using the latest closing price.

Yates Lloyd M, the Director and President & CEO of NiSource Inc, purchase 40,000 shares at $26.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Yates Lloyd M is holding 131,242 shares at $1,057,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.85 for the present operating margin

+49.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for NiSource Inc stands at +13.74. The total capital return value is set at 6.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return is now at value 10.01, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on NiSource Inc (NI), the company’s capital structure generated 149.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.98. Total debt to assets is 40.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NiSource Inc (NI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.