Next.e.GO N.V. (EGOX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for EGOX is 3.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EGOX on December 04, 2023 was 194.70K shares.

EGOX) stock’s latest price update

Next.e.GO N.V. (NASDAQ: EGOX)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.24 in comparison to its previous close of 0.58, however, the company has experienced a 10.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-23 that Next.e.GO (NASDAQ: EGOX ) stock began trading on the Nasdaq last week but has already fallen considerably from its public debut price. Next.e.GO, known as e.GO, is an electric vehicle (EV) company headquartered in Aachen, Germany.

EGOX’s Market Performance

EGOX’s stock has risen by 10.98% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.62% and a quarterly drop of -94.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.19% for Next.e.GO N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.69% for EGOX’s stock, with a -93.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EGOX Trading at -82.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.05%, as shares sank -18.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGOX rose by +10.91%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5347. In addition, Next.e.GO N.V. saw -94.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGOX

The total capital return value is set at -3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.91. Equity return is now at value -0.88, with -0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Next.e.GO N.V. (EGOX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.