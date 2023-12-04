Net Lease Office Properties (NLOP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NLOP is 14.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NLOP on December 04, 2023 was 571.13K shares.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP)’s stock price has soared by 14.62 in relation to previous closing price of 16.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-18 that W.P. Carey’s accelerated exit from the office sector will have a meaningful near-term impact on its earnings and dividend. The REIT believes the decision will pay off over the long run.

NLOP’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 7.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.28% for NLOP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.79% for NLOP’s stock, with a 21.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NLOP Trading at 21.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares surge +78.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLOP rose by +18.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.19. In addition, Net Lease Office Properties saw -3.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Net Lease Office Properties (NLOP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.