Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KITT is 0.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KITT is $10.00, which is $8.9 above the current price. The public float for KITT is 12.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KITT on December 04, 2023 was 158.93K shares.

KITT) stock’s latest price update

Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: KITT)’s stock price has dropped by -18.52 in relation to previous closing price of 1.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -34.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (KITT) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

KITT’s Market Performance

Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) has experienced a -34.13% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -42.11% drop in the past month, and a -45.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.79% for KITT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.89% for KITT’s stock, with a -50.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KITT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KITT stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for KITT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KITT in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KITT Trading at -38.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KITT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.71%, as shares sank -41.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KITT fell by -34.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6499. In addition, Nauticus Robotics Inc saw -70.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KITT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.73 for the present operating margin

-8.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nauticus Robotics Inc stands at -247.14. The total capital return value is set at -20.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.96. Equity return is now at value -4.28, with -3.42 for asset returns.

Based on Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT), the company’s capital structure generated 59,022.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.83. Total debt to assets is 31.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57,548.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 97.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.