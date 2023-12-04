Meta Platforms Inc (META) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, META stock has gone down by -3.96%, with a monthly gain of 4.16% and a quarterly surge of 9.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for Meta Platforms Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.37% for META’s stock, with a 20.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
Is It Worth Investing in Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) Right Now?
The price-to-earnings ratio for Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) is above average at 28.67x. The 36-month beta value for META is also noteworthy at 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 45 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”
The average price estimated by analysts for META is $377.51, which is $52.69 above than the current price. The public float for META is 2.21B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. The average trading volume of META on December 04, 2023 was 19.76M shares.
META) stock’s latest price update
Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.71 in relation to its previous close of 327.15. However, the company has experienced a -3.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-03 that When many investors often think of growth stocks, it’s the mega-cap tech giants that dominate the discussion. That’s for good reason.
Analysts’ Opinion of META
Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for META stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for META by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for META in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $365 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.
META Trading at 2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought META to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.28% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.84% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, META fell by -3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $330.01. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc saw 169.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Insider Trading
Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at META starting from Zuckerberg Mark, who sale 28,009 shares at the price of $334.02 back on Nov 29. After this action, Zuckerberg Mark now owns 0 shares of Meta Platforms Inc, valued at $9,355,700 using the latest closing price.
Olivan Javier, the Chief Operating Officer of Meta Platforms Inc, sale 6,077 shares at $339.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Olivan Javier is holding 88,935 shares at $2,064,782 based on the most recent closing price.
Stock Fundamentals for META
Equity return is now at value 22.27, with 15.05 for asset returns.
Conclusion
In summary, Meta Platforms Inc (META) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.