Meta Materials Inc (MMAT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ: MMAT)’s stock price has gone rise by 16.65 in comparison to its previous close of 0.09, however, the company has experienced a 35.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that Meta Materials (NASDAQ: MMAT ) stock is down 3% after the Nasdaq staff provided the company with a delisting determination notification. On Nov. 27, Nasdaq informed Meta that MMAT stock had closed at or below 10 cents or less for 10 consecutive trading days as of Nov. 24.

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ: MMAT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MMAT is 2.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Meta Materials Inc (MMAT) is $1.50, which is $1.39 above the current market price. The public float for MMAT is 411.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.34% of that float. On December 04, 2023, MMAT’s average trading volume was 5.25M shares.

MMAT’s Market Performance

MMAT stock saw a decrease of 35.30% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.60% and a quarterly a decrease of -54.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.22% for Meta Materials Inc (MMAT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.38% for MMAT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -58.36% for the last 200 days.

MMAT Trading at -27.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.40%, as shares surge +1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMAT rose by +35.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0946. In addition, Meta Materials Inc saw -90.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMAT starting from Palikaras Georgios, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.23 back on Aug 16. After this action, Palikaras Georgios now owns 1,385,490 shares of Meta Materials Inc, valued at $22,660 using the latest closing price.

RICE KENNETH L JR, the of Meta Materials Inc, sale 18,454 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that RICE KENNETH L JR is holding 21,103 shares at $11,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-816.31 for the present operating margin

-36.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Materials Inc stands at -775.50. The total capital return value is set at -22.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.77. Equity return is now at value -139.49, with -111.27 for asset returns.

Based on Meta Materials Inc (MMAT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.09. Total debt to assets is 1.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Meta Materials Inc (MMAT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.