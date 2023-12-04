Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW) Stock Sees a15.12 Increase

In the past week, WNW stock has gone down by -2.58%, with a monthly decline of -32.96% and a quarterly plunge of -25.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.54% for Meiwu Technology Company Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.60% for WNW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -47.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ: WNW) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WNW is 1.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for WNW is 34.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. On December 04, 2023, WNW’s average trading volume was 3.53M shares.

WNW) stock’s latest price update

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ: WNW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 15.12 compared to its previous closing price of 0.07. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-31 that Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ: WNW ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the Chinese online and mobile commerce company. There have been no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is up today.

WNW Trading at -15.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.79%, as shares sank -24.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNW fell by -2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0895. In addition, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd saw -56.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.42 for the present operating margin

+8.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meiwu Technology Company Ltd stands at -100.85. The total capital return value is set at -47.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.14.

Based on Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW), the company’s capital structure generated 31.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.92. Total debt to assets is 16.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.