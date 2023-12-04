Lyft Inc (LYFT) Stock Experiences 43.29% Monthly Change

The stock of Lyft Inc (LYFT) has gone up by 27.95% for the week, with a 43.29% rise in the past month and a 6.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.76% for LYFT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.35% for LYFT’s stock, with a 27.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LYFT is 1.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 31 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LYFT is $11.94, which is -$1.2 below the current price. The public float for LYFT is 331.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LYFT on December 04, 2023 was 13.08M shares.

LYFT) stock’s latest price update

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT)’s stock price has increased by 12.02 compared to its previous closing price of 11.73. However, the company has seen a 27.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-12-03 that Lyft (LYFT) is going through a bit of a transformation as the ride-share company seeks to innovate and keep up with competition like Uber (UBER). Lyft CEO David Risher sits down with Yahoo Finance Anchor Josh Lipton to discuss some of the measures the company is taking, which is centered around the customer and customer experience.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYFT stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for LYFT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for LYFT in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $7 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYFT Trading at 26.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.65%, as shares surge +32.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYFT rose by +27.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.73. In addition, Lyft Inc saw 19.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYFT starting from Green Logan, who sale 10,132 shares at the price of $11.76 back on Nov 29. After this action, Green Logan now owns 446,972 shares of Lyft Inc, valued at $119,128 using the latest closing price.

Zimmer John Patrick, the Director of Lyft Inc, sale 3,327 shares at $11.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Zimmer John Patrick is holding 1,412,995 shares at $39,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.63 for the present operating margin

+29.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lyft Inc stands at -38.69. The total capital return value is set at -76.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.81. Equity return is now at value -146.23, with -19.87 for asset returns.

Based on Lyft Inc (LYFT), the company’s capital structure generated 282.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.83. Total debt to assets is 24.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lyft Inc (LYFT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.