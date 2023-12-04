Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR)’s stock price has plunge by -1.60relation to previous closing price of 2.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.22% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Invezz reported 2023-12-01 that Luminar (BMV: LAZR) stock price has been in a freefall in 2023 as concerns about the company continued. The shares have plunged to a record low of $2.50, which was over 95% below the highest point on record.

Is It Worth Investing in Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) is $8.55, which is $6.09 above the current market price. The public float for LAZR is 255.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 29.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LAZR on December 04, 2023 was 5.47M shares.

LAZR’s Market Performance

LAZR stock saw a decrease of -10.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.90% and a quarterly a decrease of -58.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.12% for Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.06% for LAZR’s stock, with a -58.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LAZR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LAZR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LAZR Trading at -31.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.87%, as shares sank -28.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZR fell by -10.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.95. In addition, Luminar Technologies Inc saw -50.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZR starting from Prescott Alan, who sale 42,171 shares at the price of $5.57 back on Sep 06. After this action, Prescott Alan now owns 1,467,282 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc, valued at $234,682 using the latest closing price.

Fennimore Thomas, the Chief Financial Officer of Luminar Technologies Inc, sale 18,305 shares at $5.57 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Fennimore Thomas is holding 692,699 shares at $101,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1135.44 for the present operating margin

-148.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luminar Technologies Inc stands at -1095.73. The total capital return value is set at -64.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.01. Equity return is now at value -2424.67, with -87.65 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.