Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LUMN is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LUMN is $1.94, which is $0.46 above the current price. The public float for LUMN is 989.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LUMN on December 04, 2023 was 16.10M shares.

LUMN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) has increased by 12.98 when compared to last closing price of 1.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a 17.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN ) Bank of America 2023 Leverage Finance Conference November 28, 2023 2:10 PM ET Company Participants Chris Stansbury – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Ana Goshko – Managing Director, Bank of America Ana Goshko This is the Bank of America 2023 Leverage Finance Conference, and I’m Ana Goschko. I cover Telecom and Technology Credit, and we’re thrilled to have Lumen Technologies with us.

LUMN’s Market Performance

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) has experienced a 17.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 51.01% rise in the past month, and a -6.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.76% for LUMN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.77% for LUMN’s stock, with a -25.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LUMN Trading at 11.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.07%, as shares surge +39.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUMN rose by +17.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2885. In addition, Lumen Technologies Inc saw -71.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUMN starting from Fowler James, who purchase 70,000 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Nov 07. After this action, Fowler James now owns 153,038 shares of Lumen Technologies Inc, valued at $97,916 using the latest closing price.

Stansbury Christopher, the EVP and CFO of Lumen Technologies Inc, purchase 500,000 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Stansbury Christopher is holding 500,000 shares at $549,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.84 for the present operating margin

+35.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumen Technologies Inc stands at -8.86. The total capital return value is set at 8.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.28. Equity return is now at value -153.72, with -25.07 for asset returns.

Based on Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN), the company’s capital structure generated 210.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.83. Total debt to assets is 48.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 206.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.