Lucid Group Inc (LCID) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) has increased by 4.62 when compared to last closing price of 4.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that Is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) about to see its workers unionize? According to recent reports, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union has set its sights on several other prominent automakers after its historic victory against Detroit’s “Big Three.

Is It Worth Investing in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lucid Group Inc (LCID) is $5.34, which is $0.81 above the current market price. The public float for LCID is 870.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 28.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LCID on December 04, 2023 was 27.55M shares.

LCID’s Market Performance

The stock of Lucid Group Inc (LCID) has seen a 8.11% increase in the past week, with a -0.22% drop in the past month, and a -28.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.54% for LCID. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.68% for LCID’s stock, with a -30.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LCID Trading at -1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.99%, as shares sank -5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCID rose by +4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.19. In addition, Lucid Group Inc saw -33.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LCID starting from Bell Michael, who sale 46,735 shares at the price of $6.01 back on Sep 14. After this action, Bell Michael now owns 1,437,293 shares of Lucid Group Inc, valued at $280,877 using the latest closing price.

PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, the Director of Lucid Group Inc, purchase 265,693,703 shares at $6.83 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND is holding 1,366,658,905 shares at $1,814,687,991 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LCID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-426.52 for the present operating margin

-170.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lucid Group Inc stands at -214.49. The total capital return value is set at -40.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.46. Equity return is now at value -61.30, with -33.45 for asset returns.

Based on Lucid Group Inc (LCID), the company’s capital structure generated 53.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.06. Total debt to assets is 29.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lucid Group Inc (LCID) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.