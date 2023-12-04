Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) has decreased by -10.32 when compared to last closing price of 0.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-23 that Glencore PLC (LSE:GLEN) has cancelled plans to build an electric vehicle battery recycling plant in Sardinia, Italy, after the consent process stalled. The mining group had planned to produce lithium and other materials from used car batteries as part of a partnership with Canadian battery recycler Li-Cycle.

Is It Worth Investing in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) by analysts is $1.09, which is $0.29 above the current market price. The public float for LICY is 121.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.79% of that float. On December 04, 2023, the average trading volume of LICY was 4.64M shares.

LICY’s Market Performance

The stock of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) has seen a 13.56% increase in the past week, with a -38.71% drop in the past month, and a -82.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.31% for LICY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.98% for LICY stock, with a simple moving average of -82.07% for the last 200 days.

LICY Trading at -60.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LICY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.98%, as shares sank -50.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LICY rose by +13.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0567. In addition, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp saw -83.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LICY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-829.85 for the present operating margin

-535.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp stands at -400.00. The total capital return value is set at -15.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.71. Equity return is now at value -57.76, with -28.69 for asset returns.

Based on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY), the company’s capital structure generated 68.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.79. Total debt to assets is 38.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.