Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) Stock Observes -31.26% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) has seen a -13.68% decrease in the past week, with a 5.47% gain in the past month, and a -25.62% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.18% for LANV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.67% for LANV’s stock, with a -31.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LANV is also noteworthy at 0.22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for LANV is 21.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.73% of that float. The average trading volume of LANV on December 04, 2023 was 57.53K shares.

LANV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV) has dropped by -10.38 compared to previous close of 3.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-16 that NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lanvin Group (NYSE: LANV, the “Group”), a global luxury fashion group, will release its unaudited results for the first half of 2023 on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. On the same day, at 8:00 a.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of LANV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LANV stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LANV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LANV in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6.50 based on the research report published on January 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LANV Trading at -11.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LANV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.36%, as shares surge +3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LANV fell by -13.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.48. In addition, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited saw -64.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LANV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.13 for the present operating margin

+56.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lanvin Group Holdings Limited stands at -51.69. The total capital return value is set at -33.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.63. Equity return is now at value -71.31, with -41.79 for asset returns.

Based on Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV), the company’s capital structure generated 58.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.10. Total debt to assets is 23.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.