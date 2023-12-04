Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) by analysts is $37.73, which is $2.21 above the current market price. The public float for KHC is 1.11B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.78% of that float. On December 04, 2023, the average trading volume of KHC was 8.22M shares.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.17 compared to its previous closing price of 35.11. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-29 that Warren Buffett has a well-known love affair with stocks that pay dividends. Over half the stocks in Berkshire Hathaway‘s (NYSE: BRK-A ) NYSE: BRK-B ) portfolio pays dividends.

KHC’s Market Performance

Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) has experienced a 1.66% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.31% rise in the past month, and a 9.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for KHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.81% for KHC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KHC stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for KHC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KHC in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $40 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KHC Trading at 7.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +6.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KHC rose by +1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.99. In addition, Kraft Heinz Co saw -12.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KHC starting from La Lande Rashida, who sale 13,238 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Nov 24. After this action, La Lande Rashida now owns 153,494 shares of Kraft Heinz Co, valued at $463,338 using the latest closing price.

Garlati Vince, the VP, Global Controller (PAO) of Kraft Heinz Co, sale 22,969 shares at $33.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Garlati Vince is holding 74,832 shares at $770,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.15 for the present operating margin

+30.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kraft Heinz Co stands at +8.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.39. Equity return is now at value 6.13, with 3.33 for asset returns.

Based on Kraft Heinz Co (KHC), the company’s capital structure generated 42.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.92. Total debt to assets is 22.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.