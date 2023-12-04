Kirkland’s Inc (KIRK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for KIRK is at 2.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KIRK is $4.75, which is $1.64 above the current market price. The public float for KIRK is 11.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.92% of that float. The average trading volume for KIRK on December 04, 2023 was 106.17K shares.

The stock price of Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ: KIRK) has jumped by 26.94 compared to previous close of 2.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 39.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-06 that Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 6, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Cody Cree – Director, IR Ann Joyce – Interim CEO Amy Sullivan – President and COO Mike Madden – EVP and CFO Conference Call Participants Jeremy Hamblin – Craig-Hallum Capital Group John Lawrence – Benchmark Operator Good morning everyone and thank you for participating in today’s conference call to discuss Kirkland’s Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended July 29th, 2023. Joining us today are Kirkland’s Home Interim CEO, Ann Joyce; President and COO, Amy Sullivan; EVP and CFO, Mike Madden; and the company’s External Director of Investor Relations, Cody Cree.

KIRK’s Market Performance

Kirkland’s Inc (KIRK) has seen a 39.46% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 93.17% gain in the past month and a 27.98% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.29% for KIRK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 66.71% for KIRK’s stock, with a 20.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIRK stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for KIRK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KIRK in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $15 based on the research report published on March 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KIRK Trading at 78.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.99%, as shares surge +91.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIRK rose by +39.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.94. In addition, Kirkland’s Inc saw -5.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIRK starting from Madden W Michael, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $1.76 back on Oct 06. After this action, Madden W Michael now owns 77,066 shares of Kirkland’s Inc, valued at $4,400 using the latest closing price.

Sullivan Amy Ervin, the President, COO of Kirkland’s Inc, purchase 2,847 shares at $1.76 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Sullivan Amy Ervin is holding 56,427 shares at $4,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.98 for the present operating margin

+5.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kirkland’s Inc stands at -8.96. The total capital return value is set at -18.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.43. Equity return is now at value -323.20, with -13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Kirkland’s Inc (KIRK), the company’s capital structure generated 574.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.18. Total debt to assets is 53.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 435.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 159.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kirkland’s Inc (KIRK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.