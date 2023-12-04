Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) is above average at 23.44x. The 36-month beta value for KDP is also noteworthy at 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KDP is $35.87, which is $8.4 above than the current price. The public float for KDP is 991.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. The average trading volume of KDP on December 04, 2023 was 8.78M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KDP) stock’s latest price update

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.90 in relation to its previous close of 31.57. However, the company has experienced a -1.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-12-01 that Keurig Dr Pepper’s Keurig is the biggest player in the U.S. coffee pod market, but Nestlé’s Nespresso has been steadily gaining market share.

KDP’s Market Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) has seen a -1.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.61% gain in the past month and a -4.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.38% for KDP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.77% for KDP’s stock, with a -1.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for KDP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KDP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $39 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KDP Trading at 4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDP fell by -1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.68. In addition, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc saw -9.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KDP starting from Cofer Timothy P., who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $31.06 back on Nov 08. After this action, Cofer Timothy P. now owns 400,393 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, valued at $465,900 using the latest closing price.

Archambault Matthew Andrew, the President, US Refreshment Bev. of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, sale 16,000 shares at $31.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Archambault Matthew Andrew is holding 800 shares at $497,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+48.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc stands at +10.22. The total capital return value is set at 7.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.81. Equity return is now at value 7.69, with 3.76 for asset returns.

Based on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP), the company’s capital structure generated 54.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.32. Total debt to assets is 26.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.