Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KZIA is 23.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. On December 04, 2023, the average trading volume of KZIA was 79.26K shares.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ: KZIA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -19.56 compared to its previous closing price of 0.56. However, the company has seen a fall of -35.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-06 that Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KZIA ) stock is on the move Thursday after the company received fast-track designation for its paxalisib program. The FDA granted the drug fast-track designation as it’s designed to treat solid tumor brain metastases harboring PI3K pathway mutations.

KZIA’s Market Performance

KZIA’s stock has fallen by -35.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.87% and a quarterly drop of -49.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.63% for Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.56% for KZIA’s stock, with a -54.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KZIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KZIA stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for KZIA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KZIA in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $18 based on the research report published on October 14, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

KZIA Trading at -38.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KZIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.37%, as shares surge +12.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KZIA fell by -35.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6616. In addition, Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR saw -26.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KZIA

The total capital return value is set at -148.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -133.37. Equity return is now at value -131.94, with -64.34 for asset returns.

Based on Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA), the company’s capital structure generated 14.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.