Jaguar Health Inc’s (JAGX) Stock: A 2.70% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) has gone down by 0.00% for the week, with a 9.28% rise in the past month and a -8.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.51% for JAGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.70% for JAGX’s stock, with a -45.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JAGX is 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for JAGX is $6.00, which is $5.65 above the current price. The public float for JAGX is 36.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JAGX on December 04, 2023 was 5.12M shares.

JAGX) stock’s latest price update

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX)’s stock price has plunge by -1.77relation to previous closing price of 0.36. Accesswire reported 2023-11-30 that Top line data for Jaguar Health’s pivotal phase 3 OnTarget trial of crofelemer for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy forthcoming SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that Lisa Conte, the company’s founder, president and CEO, will present virtually on December 5, 2023 at the MedInvest Oncology Investor Conference. Participation Instructions for Jaguar Health’s Virtual Presentation at the MedInvest Oncology Investor Conference When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 from 9:55 AM – 10:10 AM Pacific Standard Time Registration link for presentation: Click Here About the Phase 3 OnTarget Clinical Trial The OnTarget trial is evaluating the company’s plant-based prescription drug crofelemer for prophylaxis (prevention) of diarrhea in adult cancer patients with solid tumors receiving targeted therapy, with or without standard chemotherapy – an indication Napo also refers to as preventive treatment of chemotherapy-induced overactive bowel (CIOB) – which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea (loose and/or watery stools), urgency, and bowel incontinence.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAGX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for JAGX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JAGX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on July 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

JAGX Trading at 10.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.72%, as shares surge +9.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAGX rose by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3420. In addition, Jaguar Health Inc saw -94.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAGX starting from Wolin Jonathan S., who purchase 317 shares at the price of $0.03 back on Dec 31. After this action, Wolin Jonathan S. now owns 6,983 shares of Jaguar Health Inc, valued at $10 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-287.85 for the present operating margin

+63.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jaguar Health Inc stands at -396.91. The total capital return value is set at -92.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -171.43. Equity return is now at value -1586.22, with -82.16 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..