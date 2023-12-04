Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) is above average at 10.07x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) is $6.45, which is $0.02 above the current market price. The public float for ITUB is 4.81B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ITUB on December 04, 2023 was 15.44M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ITUB) stock’s latest price update

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 6.40. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-23 that I will show you how you can build a dividend portfolio by allocating $100,000 among November’s top 20 dividend companies as well as one ETF. I will conduct a deep risk analysis to demonstrate the reduced risk level of this portfolio and the elevated likelihood of it achieving attractive investment outcomes over the long term. This dividend portfolio provides you with a weighted average dividend yield [TTM] of 4.05% and a weighted average dividend growth rate [CAGR] of 10.58%, combining dividend income and dividend growth.

ITUB’s Market Performance

ITUB’s stock has risen by 3.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.48% and a quarterly rise of 16.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.81% for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.56% for ITUB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITUB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ITUB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ITUB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6.10 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ITUB Trading at 13.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +14.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB rose by +3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.14. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR saw 41.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.26. Equity return is now at value 18.75, with 1.36 for asset returns.

Based on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB), the company’s capital structure generated 432.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.22. Total debt to assets is 31.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 174.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.