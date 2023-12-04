Innovid Corp (CTV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Innovid Corp (NYSE: CTV)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.20 in comparison to its previous close of 1.74, however, the company has experienced a -1.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Brinlea Johnson – Investor Relations Zvika Netter – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Anthony Callini – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Aaron Samuels – Susquehanna Shweta Khajuria – Evercore ISI Shyam Patil – Susquehanna Operator Greetings, and welcome to Innovid Q3 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Innovid Corp (NYSE: CTV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CTV is also noteworthy at 3.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CTV is $2.31, which is $0.73 above than the current price. The public float for CTV is 88.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. The average trading volume of CTV on December 04, 2023 was 174.79K shares.

CTV’s Market Performance

CTV stock saw an increase of -1.86% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 50.48% and a quarterly increase of 38.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.08% for Innovid Corp (CTV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.96% for CTV’s stock, with a 31.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CTV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CTV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.70 based on the research report published on September 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CTV Trading at 34.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.85%, as shares surge +47.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTV fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3210. In addition, Innovid Corp saw -7.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTV starting from Callini Anthony, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $1.34 back on Nov 22. After this action, Callini Anthony now owns 488,000 shares of Innovid Corp, valued at $24,077 using the latest closing price.

Callini Anthony, the Chief Financial Officer of Innovid Corp, purchase 20,000 shares at $1.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Callini Anthony is holding 470,000 shares at $26,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.97 for the present operating margin

+71.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innovid Corp stands at -14.48. The total capital return value is set at -14.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.45. Equity return is now at value -16.93, with -13.44 for asset returns.

Based on Innovid Corp (CTV), the company’s capital structure generated 11.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.37. Total debt to assets is 9.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Innovid Corp (CTV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.