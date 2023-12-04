IMAC Holdings Inc (BACK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BACK is 0.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BACK is $10.00, which is $7.97 above the current price. The public float for BACK is 0.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BACK on December 04, 2023 was 42.05K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BACK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BACK) has jumped by 20.12 compared to previous close of 1.69. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-27 that Penny stocks are generally defined as securities that trade for less than $5 a share. These stocks can be volatile and unpredictable, leading many investors to avoid them.

BACK’s Market Performance

BACK’s stock has risen by 30.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.54% and a quarterly drop of -30.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.45% for IMAC Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.78% for BACK’s stock, with a -42.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BACK Trading at 15.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.89%, as shares surge +28.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BACK rose by +30.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.59. In addition, IMAC Holdings Inc saw -66.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.85 for the present operating margin

-9.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for IMAC Holdings Inc stands at -113.14. The total capital return value is set at -60.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -124.27. Equity return is now at value -237.34, with -131.01 for asset returns.

Based on IMAC Holdings Inc (BACK), the company’s capital structure generated 89.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.19. Total debt to assets is 37.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IMAC Holdings Inc (BACK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.